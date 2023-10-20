Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Dong Baek

  • Restaurants
  • Kowloon City
  • Recommended
  1. Airside 冬柏
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Airside 冬柏_Yuk Mi Jeong Dam
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Airside 冬柏_Yuk Mi Jeong Dam
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Yuk Mi Jeong Dam
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Yuk Mi Jeong Dam
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Korea's popular Busan-based barbecue restaurant opens its first overseas location in Hong Kong

Check out our experience at Dong Baek below:

Busan's popular barbecue restaurant, Dong Baek, has finally opened its first location in Hong Kong. To avoid long queues, we made online reservations and arrived at 6pm on a Monday. The seating process went smoothly, and the staff informed us that we had two hours to enjoy our meal. As we entered the restaurant, we noticed that Dong Baek's dining area was well-lit and comprised of spacious booths separated by wooden screens. The dining environment seamlessly combined traditional Korean elements with a modern design style, creating a cosy and comfortable space.

Dong Baek offers a high-quality Korean barbecue experience featuring carefully selected ingredients from around the world and unique cuts of meat. With no time to waste, we eagerly ordered a variety of barbecued meats and entrees. Our barbecue grill was divided into two sides: one with a kimchi omelette batter and the other with corn and shredded cheese. Both sides could be replenished throughout the meal. Additionally, we were served a delightful assortment of homemade Korean pickles, including radish, kimchi, bean sprouts, spinach, baby Chinese cabbage, and mashed pumpkin. These delectable pickles were available for an additional $40.

We tried Dong Baek's signature flower pork belly ($188/half portion) prepared in thin slices, which cooked quickly and had a flavourful, slightly sweet, and juicy taste without being greasy. Dong Baek offers high-quality Hanwoo beef and Japanese Wagyu, including cuts like sirloin, ribeye, and beef belly. We recommend the rib cover meat ($360), which is boneless and has flavorful, chewy beef ribs with roasted sinew. Dong Baek provides delicious pork and beef dishes to satisfy meat lovers.

Even though Dong Baek specialises in barbecued meats, their menu offers five kinds of Korean fried chicken. We opted for the cheese fried chicken ($128 for a half portion), which was served on an iron plate and came with sizzling melted cheese. We couldn't resist picking up the fried chicken and dunking it in the melted cheese. With our first bite, the chicken's coating was crispy while the insides remained juicy, making each bite absolutely irresistible. For other Korean bites, we also tried a portion of tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) ($98), which had a sweet and spicy sauce slathered over chewy rice cakes.

After being seated for nearly two hours, we needed to conclude our meal swiftly. However, the staff informed us that no customers were waiting to be seated, allowing us to take our time and savour our meal. Throughout the evening, the service was both efficient and attentive, with each dish being carefully explained to us. To sum up our experience, we were thoroughly satisfied with Dong Baek's dining environment, the quality of the food, the service provided, and the reasonable prices. – translated by Cherry Chan

Here’s what our star ratings mean:

★: Not recommended
★★: A disappointing experience
★★★: A good experience
★★★★: A very good to great experience
★★★★★: An outstanding experience

Restaurant and bar reviews and recommendations: How we do it
Read more Hong Kong venue reviews

Ann Chiu
Written by
Ann Chiu

Details

Address:
Shop 506, 5/F, Airside, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2330 1028
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-10.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.