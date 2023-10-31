Contemporary European restaurant Donovan is the newest addition to Causeway Bay's dining scene. Helmed by veteran chef Donovan Cooke who trained under legendary chefs such as Michel Roux and Marco Pierre White, the dining venue redefines a traditional fine-dining experience with its state-of-the-art interior design, relaxed ambiance and innovative menus which demonstrates chef Donovan's sophisticated cooking skills and passion for high-quality ingredients.
Donovan
- 16F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- 5228 7006
- Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm
