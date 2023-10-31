Hong Kong
Timeout

Donovan

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Time Out says

Contemporary European restaurant Donovan is the newest addition to Causeway Bay's dining scene. Helmed by veteran chef Donovan Cooke who trained under legendary chefs such as Michel Roux and Marco Pierre White, the dining venue redefines a traditional fine-dining experience with its state-of-the-art interior design, relaxed ambiance and innovative menus which demonstrates chef Donovan's sophisticated cooking skills and passion for high-quality ingredients.

Details

Address:
16F, Cubus, 1 Hoi Ping Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5228 7006
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm
Loading animation
