The best restaurants in Causeway Bay

When this Taiwanese import first arrived in Hong Kong in 2008, there were massive queues of diners hovering around reception hoping to get a taste of the juicy xiao long bao. While the hype has died down in the years since, Din Tai Fung’s baos, noodles and small eats are still quality.
Causeway Bay is known for its endless array of shopping offerings. But, amidst the shopping malls that are great for escaping the heat, many hidden gems are tucked away in alleys and floors high above the streets. The district offers a diverse range of dining experiences that cater to every budget. From fancy Michelin-starred establishments to quirky local eateries, you'll find something to satisfy your cravings that you won't find anywhere else in the city. Keep reading to discover our favourite eateries in CWB.
