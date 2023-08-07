Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kura
Photograph: Courtesy Kura

The best restaurants in Causeway Bay

Push past the busy crowds, the food is worth it

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
Written by
Time Out editors
Advertising

Causeway Bay is known for its endless array of shopping offerings. But, amidst the shopping malls that are great for escaping the heat, many hidden gems are tucked away in alleys and floors high above the streets. The district offers a diverse range of dining experiences that cater to every budget. From fancy Michelin-starred establishments to quirky local eateries, you'll find something to satisfy your cravings that you won't find anywhere else in the city. Keep reading to discover our favourite eateries in CWB.

RECOMMENDED: Looking for late night bites? Here’s where to find delicious grub around the clock. 

The best restaurants in Causeway Bay

Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)
Photograph: Courtesy Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Taiwanese
  • Causeway Bay
  • price 2 of 4

When this Taiwanese import first arrived in Hong Kong in 2008, there were massive queues of diners hovering around reception hoping to get a taste of the juicy xiao long bao. While the hype has died down in the years since, Din Tai Fung’s baos, noodles and small eats are still quality. 

Read more
CulinArt 1862
Photograph: Courtesy CulinArt 1862

CulinArt 1862

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

CulinArt 1862 is a modern restaurant situated in the flagship store of Towngas in Causeway Bay. Under the guidance of chef Stanley Wong, the restaurant offers casual dining with an a la carte menu and a multi-course tasting menu that allows guests to have a unique experience at the chef's table. This venue is perfect for various occasions, like business meetings, casual gatherings, and intimate celebrations with loved ones. You can also enjoy seasonal offerings, including special pairing experiences with renowned brands and collaborations with other culinary experts. Those who want to attend interactive learning experiences can book a spot at their cook-and-dine workshops at the Towngas Cooking Centre, located adjacent to the restaurant. 

Visit culinart1862.com  for more information and to book your reservations. 

Read more
Advertising
Ho Hung Kee
Photograph: Facebook/Ho Hung Kee

Ho Hung Kee

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

One of Hong Kong’s most historic noodle shops, Ho Hung Kee first opened on Hennessy Road in 1946. It’s moved around a few times since then and is now settled in the plush environs of Hysan Place. A recipient of a Michelin star, the noodles here are excellent and the creamy congee is worth considering too.

Read more
Order delivery
Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Hot pot
  • Hong Kong Island
  • price 2 of 4

There are numerous hot pot options available in CWB. However, if you're seeking a nostalgic dining experience that will transport you back to old Hong Kong, reserve a table at Lau Haa Hotpot Restaurant. Step into the retro-themed space, which spans a massive 9,000 square feet, and grab a seat with your friends to savour our hot pot menu, featuring an array of delectable meat morsels, including rare local delicacies such as handmade plum and pork meatballs, chicken testes, and 'yellow' ox throat. Dip them into one of over 20 delectable soup bases to choose from, each guaranteed to warm your soul.

Read more
Advertising
Kura
Photograph: Courtesy Kura

Kura

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Causeway Bay

Causeway Bay hides many Japanese eateries high above the streets. If you're in search of an omakase experience, head to Kura on Jaffe Road. It recently reopened with a refreshed look, featuring a 12-seater private dining room adorned with limited edition art pieces by Takashi Murakami and suspended flowers overhead. Enjoy their set menus or explore their omakase offerings until dinner (starting at $980). Indulge in fresh and succulent sashimi, featuring seasonal seafood and various cuts of tuna, including the lean akami, the fatty chūtoro, and the melt-in-your-mouth otoro. Among the hot dishes, don't miss their delicious chawanmushi, served with juicy bits of snow crab – the best we've tried in this part of town. Complement your meal with tea or sake from their selection.

Read more
Eat Overnight
Photograph: Facebook/深宵食堂

Eat Overnight

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Causeway Bay

Discover a hidden gem on the sixth floor of Bartlock Centre – an izakaya that will entice your taste buds with irresistible skewers. Inspired by the renowned Japanese series Midnight Dinner, this izakaya will transport you to a traditional Japanese setting with menus inscribed on rustic wooden boards. Must-tries include the mouthwatering beef tenderloin and roasted white eel skewers.

Read more
Advertising
Shun Kee Typhoon Shelter
Photograph: Shun Kee Typhoon Shelter/Gareth

Shun Kee Typhoon Shelter

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

Tired of sitting at a table? Hop on a sampan and tuck into Cantonese-style seafood out on the bay. Sure, the boat itself isn’t anything fancy, and the service can leave a little to be desired, but dining out on the water and tucking into Typhoon Shelter crab claws with a small group of friends is one of the most unique HK dining experiences you can have.



Read more
Giacomo
Photograph: Courtesy Giacomo

Giacomo

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Causeway Bay

For Italian flavours, book a table at Giacomo. It offers authentic Italian cuisine, specifically from Southern Italy. The elegant interior, designed in classical Italian style, features high ceilings with ornate cornices and dove grey walls adorned with artwork. The main dining room accommodates 28 guests, with an additional private dining room for 10 guests. Set lunch menus with wine pairing options are available.

Read more
Advertising
Pici (Causeway Bay)
Photograph: Courtesy Pici

Pici (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Causeway Bay

Head to Pirata Group's CWB Pici branch located at Yiu Wa Street for down-to-earth Italian fare. Sample their signature pasta as well as Causeway Bay branch-exclusive dishes, such as the Mediterranean salad, octopus salad, double ravioli pumpkin and ricotta, and farfalle prawns and pesto. 

Read more
Semua Semua (Causeway Bay)
Photograph: Facebook/SemuaSemuaHK

Semua Semua (Causeway Bay)

  • Restaurants
  • Malaysian
  • Causeway Bay

This is the Causeway Bay branch of Sham Shui Po's popular Malaysian eatery Semua Semua.  Offering the same authentic Malaysian dishes at very reasonable prices, Semua Semua’s menu boasts a wide array of mouthwatering dishes, from comforting mee sup and mee kering to flavorful nasi lemak and bak kut teh.  

Read more
Advertising
Little Bao Diner
Photograph: Courtesy Little Bao

Little Bao Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Causeway Bay

This is chef May Chow's insanely popular Little Bao branch in Causeway Bay. It's much bigger than the Central location boasting 100 seating complete with a dog-friendly patio. Indulge in innovative bao burgers with hearty fillings of pork belly, chicken, fish, beef, and even an Impossible vegetarian patty. Make sure to leave room for those moreish ice cream baos filled with creamy ice cream that changes depending on season. 

Read more
Calle Ocho
Photograph: Courtesy Pirata Group

Calle Ocho

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Causeway Bay

Inspired by the iconic Madrid de Los Austrias, Calle Ocho is one of the recent openings from Pirata Group, proprietor of Pici and other restaurants. The venue transports you to the vibrant streets of Spain with its servings of traditional and creative tapas. Located in Fashion Walk in Causeway Bay, head here for their Uni-Cone tuna tartare with sea urchin, succulent Spanish suckling pig 'boneless' terrine or rich squid ink paella, and top it off with a delectable Candela Manchego cheesecake. And let's not forget the libations! They offer a fine selection of Spanish wines and sangrias to complement your meal. 

Read more
Advertising
Roganic
Photograph: Courtesy Roganic

Roganic

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

Renowned British chef Simon Rogan brings his sustainable cuisine to this relaxed and engaging dining experience in Causeway Bay. With a farm-to-table concept, Roganic serves up fresh and delicious dishes alongside a great selection of natural wines. Be sure to try the mouthwatering three yellow chicken with sweetcorn, garlic, and chilli, and don't miss the delightful soda bread with whipped cultured brown butter. This season, those who want to learn the secrets of their baked offerings, including that unforgettable soda bread, can join their baking sessions

Read more
Alto
Photograph: Courtesy Alto

Alto

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Causeway Bay

Nestled on the highest floor of Causeway Bay's V Point building, Alto is a modern steakhouse with stylish and remarkable interiors overlooking the district's cityscape. Meat lovers can dig into premium cuts of meat, including British dry-aged ribeye, Japanese green tea-fed pork chop, and Argentina 21-day wet-aged tenderloin. Savour your meal amidst the clouds as Victoria Harbour stretches out, offering stunning views of Hong Kong's iconic skyscrapers.



Read more
Advertising
Aulis
Photograph: Courtesy Aulis

Aulis

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay

Adjacent to Roganic, Aulis is Simon Rogan's development kitchen that redefines the art of fine dining. Embracing Rogan's farm-to-table philosophy, the menu celebrates the finest local ingredients sourced from exceptional growers and suppliers in Hong Kong and beyond. Seasonal dishes include the pork loin dish served with meat from local Hong Kong producers Wah Kee Farm. Another highlight is Simon Rogan's legendary truffle pudding, a delightful bread and butter pudding infused with birch sap and generously topped with grated Berkswell cheese. Elevate your experience with exceptional wine pairing or refreshing non-alcoholic alternatives. 

Read more
Book online
Ichiran
Photograph: Courtesy Ichiran

Ichiran

  • Restaurants
  • Ramen
  • Causeway Bay

For eateries that open late into the night, go for the steaming bowl of noodles at the popular ramen joint, Ichiran. When the clock strikes Friday night or early Saturday morning, you’ll witness a stream of restless party enthusiasts forming a line outside the venue, eagerly awaiting their delectable, slurp-worthy ramen fix. With private booths for each patron, you can customise your orders, from the texture of the noodles to the selection of additional toppings or sides.  

Read more
Advertising
Skye
Photograph: Courtesy Skye

Skye

  • Bars and pubs
  • Causeway Bay

There are a few areas in CWB where you can enjoy the cityscape and the harbour, but nothing beats the expansive space of The Park Lane Hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Skye. Its prime location is the perfect spot to enjoy Hong Kong's skyline. Satisfy your hunger with mouthwatering contemporary dishes, including small and sharing plates. They also offer a degustation menu with options of six to eight courses for dinner.

Read more

Eat your way through another neighourhood

Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.