Wong Chuk Hang’s newest shopping mall, The Southside, is officially open for business and set to provide customers with a wide array of food and dining options. Joining the mall’s roster of eateries is Duan Chun Zhen, an authentic Taiwanese family-style restaurant with several locations in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the United States. The restaurant chain is best known for crafting its signature beef noodles in a rich broth that’s painstakingly cooked for 18 hours and consists of up to 23 different spices and herbs. Here, customers can select between thin vermicelli noodles or handmade noodles, then choose from toppings such as beef shank, tendon, or flank to enjoy with their hearty bowls of beef broth.

For those who prefer lighter bites, Duan Chun Zhen also dishes up classic Taiwanese street food including crispy Sanxing scallion pancakes, Taiwanese-style fried chicken, or sweet potato fries with Taiwanese plum powder. What’s more, this new Southside branch will also provide diners with a selection of location-exclusive lo-sui, also known as marinated meat dishes. Try individual plates such as pork belly, pork trotters, beef shank, and more; or opt for vegetarian-friendly options like king oyster mushrooms, tofu, or baby cabbage.