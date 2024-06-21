The Southside: A guide to Wong Chuk Hang’s newest mall

Offering both local favourites and new restaurants for all types of cuisines, The Southside would be a great place to hit up for nearby office workers and residents.

Some familiar spots include the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Vietnamese restaurant Brass Spoon, where you can try its famous beef noodles made with a broth that's cooked for at least 12 hours every day. Tokyo's Michelin-star Ramen House Konjiki Hototogisu has also made its way to The Southside, serving up its signature ramen made with pork broth, wa-dashi (Japanese stock), and hamaguri clam dashi. Chef’s Cuts will be available as well, and to celebrate the opening of its fourth location at The Southside, the team will be preparing a gourmet House fat-aged black Angus ribeye that is only available until July 31, so make your reservation while you still can. Don’t forget to look for Nana's Green Tea, Terrace in Seaside, and NOC, all of which are offering exclusive menu items for their newest Southside branches.

As for new restaurants, Korean BBQ joint Sandong Sikdang is hosting Bingo games for you to win free Wagyu beef and other special offers during its opening. Next up is N+Burger, Hong Kong’s first burger restaurant with its own farm in Australia, where all its high-quality patties are made from 100 percent all-natural angus beef with no HGP. And for a taste of Italy, Ombra, inspired by Sicilian coastal towns, serves only the freshest and most authentic pasta, pizza, and seafood platters with a wide selection of wine imported from Europe. Make sure to also check out Stain+, Meet Met Met, and Food Lab for exciting and delectable new flavours.