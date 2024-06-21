Subscribe
The Southside
Photograph: Jenny Leung

The Southside: A guide to Wong Chuk Hang’s newest mall

Here are the deets on the largest mall in Island South

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Jenny Leung
Edited by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Written by: Chloe Loung
Advertising

The Southside is officially open for business. Claiming the title as the largest lifestyle shopping mall located in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island, this snazzy new complex stretches over 510,000sq ft, and is home to over 100 retail stores and restaurants, cafes, a movie theatre, a massive supermarket, and a whole lot more for you to enjoy. Read on to find out everything you need to know about this latest addition to the city. 

RECOMMENDED: Check out some of the finest shopping malls in Hong Kong.

A guide to The Southside mall in Wong Chuk Hang

Restaurants and cafes at The Southside

Photograph: Jenny Leung } N+ Burger

Offering both local favourites and new restaurants for all types of cuisines, The Southside would be a great place to hit up for nearby office workers and residents.

Some familiar spots include the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand Vietnamese restaurant Brass Spoon, where you can try its famous beef noodles made with a broth that's cooked for at least 12 hours every day. Tokyo's Michelin-star Ramen House Konjiki Hototogisu has also made its way to The Southside, serving up its signature ramen made with pork broth, wa-dashi (Japanese stock), and hamaguri clam dashi. Chef’s Cuts will be available as well, and to celebrate the opening of its fourth location at The Southside, the team will be preparing a gourmet House fat-aged black Angus ribeye that is only available until July 31, so make your reservation while you still can. Don’t forget to look for Nana's Green Tea, Terrace in Seaside, and NOC, all of which are offering exclusive menu items for their newest Southside branches. 

As for new restaurants, Korean BBQ joint Sandong Sikdang is hosting Bingo games for you to win free Wagyu beef and other special offers during its opening. Next up is N+Burger, Hong Kong’s first burger restaurant with its own farm in Australia, where all its high-quality patties are made from 100 percent all-natural angus beef with no HGP. And for a taste of Italy, Ombra, inspired by Sicilian coastal towns, serves only the freshest and most authentic pasta, pizza, and seafood platters with a wide selection of wine imported from Europe. Make sure to also check out Stain+, Meet Met Met, and Food Lab for exciting and delectable new flavours. 

Shops at The Southside

Photograph: Courtesy MTR Malls

Looking to revamp your wardrobe? The Southside houses a variety of shops to satisfy your inner fashionista. Hong Kong’s first Cahlua store is a contemporary fusion of Australian resort line Black Coral and athleisure brand Gym & Tonic; creating a comfortable but chic aesthetic for all occasions. Meanwhile, Japanese women's shoe brand Nical and women's clothing label both put emphasis on that clean and elegant look, offering calm, neutral tones and timeless designs. There’s also Clémence by rue Madame, Setirom, and Son of a King, all of which are unique concept clothing stores where you’re sure to find original and stylish outfits. The Southside also houses a Nyrelle, which sells its famously sustainable and ethically sourced jewellery pieces that are both versatile and high-quality. 

As for lifestyle boutiques, head over to stores like Farbe and Retale Lifestyle, which sells everything from home decor and furniture to skincare and fragrances; Bimbo Concept, specialising in products for your little ones like mini rocking chairs and tiny sunglasses; as well as Louder, which offers a range of items from homegrown brands and products.

Other than the huge City’Super Neighbourhood store, there is also a handful of shops that sells organic groceries and fresh pastries, such as Joyfood, La Création, and The Cakery.

Advertising

Entertainment at The Southside

Photograph: Jenny Leung

Aside from apparel, The Southside also has an array of health and wellness shops, such as SOVOS Aromatherapy & Perfumery, which prides itself on being an organic apothecary with all-natural remedies. And remember, self-care is important for doggies too, so make sure to go check out The Barkyard for your fur baby, where you can get your hands on a variety of premium products and services like grooming and dog-walking. And like all of the best shopping malls in Hong Kong, there is also a Jumpin Gym U.S.A. for all kids and kidults, along with an Emperor Cinema Plus.

Families living in the nearby area can also sign their kids up for fun activities at the Hong Kong Chess and Go Academy, The White Box creative space by Little Prince Art, Twinkle Dance Company, and U&I Korea Taekwondo – all of which offer lessons where you can learn with professionals.

How to get to The Southside

Photograph: Jenny Leung

The easiest way to get to The Southside by public transport is through the Wong Chuk Hang MTR Station, where you can enter through exit C. If you were planning to drive, the mall offers about 220 parking spaces, all of which are available for electric charging.

Advertising

Opening promotion at The Southside

Photograph: Jenny Leung

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the MTR as well as the opening of The Southside, visitors can win prizes worth up to 4,500,000 MTR Points that can be used for redeeming free rides, eVouchers, and other rewards.

From now until October 31, 2024, registered users on the MTR Mobile app can earn MTR Points when spending over $200 or above in a single electronic purchase at The Southside, paid using credit cards, EPS, Octopus, AliPay, WeChat Pay, and other methods. For dining, supermarket or service stores at MTR Malls, the maximum spending amount of each spending receipt eligible to earn points is $5,000, and the gift redemption period in exchange for those points is valid until November 3, 2024. 

For more info, visit the MTR Mobile website and The Southside events page to see details.

