crust italian
Photograph: Courtesy Crust Italian

Enjoy unique dining experiences with foodpanda’s city-wide Dine-in Festival

Join pandapro to receive member-only special offers at more than 60 selected restaurants

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Foodpanda Hong Kong
Indulging on delectable dishes at discounted prices has never been easier with foodpanda’s Dine-in Festival, the first city-wide dining campaign for pandapro members. From now until November 16, pandapro members can enjoy exclusive discounts upon dining at more than 60 of Hong Kong’s hottest venues. With 15 percent off a la carte menu items at selected restaurants, 25 percent off on exclusive tasting menus such as lunch menus from $128 and dinner menus from $248 at selected restaurants, the Dine-in Festival is not to be missed.

Enjoy discounted meals at your favourite restaurants
Photograph: Courtesy Boticario Bar & Grill

Enjoy discounted meals at your favourite restaurants

With more than 60 of Hong Kong’s top restaurants participating in the Dine-in Festival, pandapro members have a multitude of cuisines to choose from while saving money.

Photograph: Courtesy Boticario Bar & Grill

Located on the waterfront of East Tsim Sha Tsui, Boticario Bar and Grill allows you to experience the golden era of Argentina and South American pharmacies and enjoy plates of Mediterranean and Latin dishes at a 15 percent discount.

Photograph: Courtesy Crust Italian

Head to the Woo Cheong Pawn Shop in Wan Chai to enjoy the flavours of Naples and the Amalfi coast at Crust Italian . Here, pandapro members can enjoy dedicated set menus for lunch and dinner at discounted prices. Start off with salads and antipasti, before selecting your choice of main course from pizza, risotto or pasta, and finish off with dessert. Diners also have the option to add free-flow prosecco and wines for two hours at an additional $150.

Photograph: Courtesy Phenomenon Wine + Dine

Located on the 20th floor of The One, Phenomenon Wine + Dine presents a futuristic dining venue that your ‘gram will surely love. Grab a seat beside their floor-to-ceiling windows that present a stunning 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour and sink your teeth into mouth-watering European dishes at a 15 percent discount. 

Photograph: Courtesy Spiga

At Spiga, allow yourself to be transported to 1950s Italy with their delectable dishes and warm ambience. Pandapro members can savour rustic Italian flavours created by master chef Enrico Bartoli with a 15 percent discount, including dishes like Piemontese beef tartare, homemade tagliatelle and pappardelle, artisan pizza, and many more.

Photograph: Courtesy Veda

Located inside Ovolo Central, Veda offers vegetarian dishes with east-meets-west influences that even meat eaters will surely enjoy. Start your meal with drinks at the bar area upstairs before heading downstairs to their dining room to savour plant-based dishes at 15 percent off, like paneer tikka escabeche, locally grown portobello rice, truffled huevos masala, and more.

How do I claim pandapro Dine-in Festival offers?
Photograph: Courtesy Spiga

How do I claim pandapro Dine-in Festival offers?

Redeeming your Dine-in Festival perks is as easy as clicking a few buttons. Once you’ve subscribed as a pandapro member, follow these steps: 

  • Call the restaurant to book a seat one day in advance and inform them that you are reserving for foodpanda Dine-in Festival 
  • Open the foodpanda app when you arrive at the restaurant
  • Click on the restaurant listing under the Dine-in tab and swipe to redeem the Dine-in Festival offer to get the redemption ID
  • Show the redemption code to the restaurant’s staff and enjoy your meal from discounted menus
What are the benefits of pandapro subscription?
Photograph: Courtesy Veda

What are the benefits of pandapro subscription?

Aside from being able to enjoy Dine-in Festival offers, there are plenty of benefits to joining pandapro. From $65 a month, pandapro members will receive the following:

  • 25 percent off your bill when dining at more than 1,000 select restaurants across Hong Kong
  • Unlimited free delivery on orders $120 and above
  • 25 percent off on food delivery at selected restaurants
  • Additional five percent off on pick-up orders
  • Monthly 10 percent benefits for pandamart

Members can earn back up to twice your monthly pandapro membership fee in a single dine-in meal. Find out more information about subscribing to pandapro here.

With numerous restaurants presenting irresistible dishes at discounted prices, what are you waiting for? Sign up for pandapro now and enjoy these limited-time offers before
November 16. 

Check out all Dine-in Festival participating restaurants here.

Recommended
