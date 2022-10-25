Enjoy unique dining experiences with foodpanda’s city-wide Dine-in Festival

With more than 60 of Hong Kong’s top restaurants participating in the Dine-in Festival, pandapro members have a multitude of cuisines to choose from while saving money.

Photograph: Courtesy Boticario Bar & Grill

Located on the waterfront of East Tsim Sha Tsui, Boticario Bar and Grill allows you to experience the golden era of Argentina and South American pharmacies and enjoy plates of Mediterranean and Latin dishes at a 15 percent discount.



Photograph: Courtesy Crust Italian

Head to the Woo Cheong Pawn Shop in Wan Chai to enjoy the flavours of Naples and the Amalfi coast at Crust Italian . Here, pandapro members can enjoy dedicated set menus for lunch and dinner at discounted prices. Start off with salads and antipasti, before selecting your choice of main course from pizza, risotto or pasta, and finish off with dessert. Diners also have the option to add free-flow prosecco and wines for two hours at an additional $150.



Photograph: Courtesy Phenomenon Wine + Dine

Located on the 20th floor of The One, Phenomenon Wine + Dine presents a futuristic dining venue that your ‘gram will surely love. Grab a seat beside their floor-to-ceiling windows that present a stunning 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour and sink your teeth into mouth-watering European dishes at a 15 percent discount.

Photograph: Courtesy Spiga

At Spiga, allow yourself to be transported to 1950s Italy with their delectable dishes and warm ambience. Pandapro members can savour rustic Italian flavours created by master chef Enrico Bartoli with a 15 percent discount, including dishes like Piemontese beef tartare, homemade tagliatelle and pappardelle, artisan pizza, and many more.



Photograph: Courtesy Veda

Located inside Ovolo Central, Veda offers vegetarian dishes with east-meets-west influences that even meat eaters will surely enjoy. Start your meal with drinks at the bar area upstairs before heading downstairs to their dining room to savour plant-based dishes at 15 percent off, like paneer tikka escabeche, locally grown portobello rice, truffled huevos masala, and more.