Estro x Eatanic Garden's 'Estro-Inspiration’

Chef Son Jong-Won from the acclaimed Michelin-starred Eatanic Garden in Seoul is coming to Hong Kong for a special collaboration with chef Antimo Maria Merone from the Michelin-starred restaurant Estro on July 30 and 31. The chefs will team up to present Estro-Inspiration, an exclusive menu ($2,480 per guest) featuring signature dishes from Estro reimagined by chef Son and signature dishes from Eatanic Garden reinterpreted by chef Antimo. Reserve your seats to savour a unique exploration of Korean and Italian cuisine.
Time Out says
Details
Dates and times
