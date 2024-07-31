Subscribe
  1. Eatanic Garden
  2. Estro x Eatanic Garden's 'Estro-Inspiration’
  3. Eatanic Garden
  4. Eatanic Garden
  • Restaurants
  • Estro, Central

Estro x Eatanic Garden's 'Estro-Inspiration’

Chef Son Jong-Won from the acclaimed Michelin-starred Eatanic Garden in Seoul is coming to Hong Kong for a special collaboration with chef Antimo Maria Merone from the Michelin-starred restaurant Estro on July 30 and 31. The chefs will team up to present Estro-Inspiration, an exclusive menu ($2,480 per guest) featuring signature dishes from Estro reimagined by chef Son and signature dishes from Eatanic Garden reinterpreted by chef Antimo. Reserve your seats to savour a unique exploration of Korean and Italian cuisine.  

Details

Address
Estro
2/F, 1 Duddell St, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
6pm

Dates and times

$2,480
