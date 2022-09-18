Time Out says

After a year of providing Hong Kong with elevated Neapolitan cuisine, Estro celebrates its first anniversary with an exclusive Italian anniversary lunch on September 18. Drawing inspiration from chef Antimo Maria Merone’s homeland, the six-course lunch menu is a collaborative project with chefs Ricardo Chaneton (Mono) and Agustin Balbi (Ando). With dishes such as blue lobster alla pizzaiola and sweetbread Milanese with bagna cauda and limoncello, along with the option for a wine pairing, guests can savour dishes full of chef Antimo’s Neapolitan roots presented with creativity and innovative style. Reserve your table to the celebratory lunch here.