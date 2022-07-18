Experience premier dining and entertainment at new lifestyle destination FOCO

Indulge in Japanese gastronomy

Savour contemporary omakase dishes rooted in Japanese and French cooking at the new Central branch of Decree by T. Helmed by chef Thomas Tam, the restaurant serves quality contemporary dishes using inventive techniques that leaves guests with a memorable experience and full stomachs.

Photograph: Courtesy Decree Izakaya by T

For a more laid-back atmosphere, head to their sister restaurant, Decree Izakaya by T and dig into irresistible izakaya plates. With ingredients flown in from Japan such as giant tuna collars, diners can enjoy a sumptuous medley of Japanese dishes like yakitori and grilled seafood while sipping on a curated selection of cocktails, Japanese sake and craft beers from around the world.