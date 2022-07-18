Hong Kong
Timeout

foco neon sign at entrance
Photograph: Courtesy FOCO

Experience premier dining and entertainment at new lifestyle destination FOCO

Drink and dine at this new trendy lifestyle destination in the heart of Central

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with FOCO
CSI Properties launches FOCO, a new lifestyle destination in the heart of Central. Located on 48 Cochrane Street, FOCO (short for 'focal point of Central') is inspired by the meatpacking district of New York and flaunts bold and vibrant neon signs to draw in pedestrians. Now welcoming guests to its multiple F&B facilities, this premier lifestyle building has 25 floors and over 37,000sq feet of space, housing standout restaurants, cafes, and bars.

Indulge in Japanese gastronomy
Photograph: Courtesy Decree by T

Savour contemporary omakase dishes rooted in Japanese and French cooking at the new Central branch of Decree by T. Helmed by chef Thomas Tam, the restaurant serves quality contemporary dishes using inventive techniques that leaves guests with a memorable experience and full stomachs.

Photograph: Courtesy Decree Izakaya by T

For a more laid-back atmosphere, head to their sister restaurant, Decree Izakaya by T and dig into irresistible izakaya plates. With ingredients flown in from Japan such as giant tuna collars, diners can enjoy a sumptuous medley of Japanese dishes like yakitori and grilled seafood while sipping on a curated selection of cocktails, Japanese sake and craft beers from around the world.  

Photograph: Courtesy Sushi Kamosu

For sushi lovers, you’re spoiled for luxurious choices here. Experience Edo-style sushi meticulously prepared by master chef Kenichi Fujimoto at high end sushi bar Sushi Fujimoto, whereas Sushi Kamosu provides a unique take by incorporating sake into stocks and sauces to add body, umami, eliminate odour, and provide a touch of sweetness to their dishes.

Keep your eyes peeled for Uza by Nikushou, another standout Japanese restaurant that’s soon to come. Transforming down to earth izakaya classics with a refined twist, the eatery will offer contemporary takes on Japanese dishes.

Chill out with coffee and cookies
Photograph: Courtesy Cookie DPT

As the catalyst for Hong Kong’s obsession with homemade American-style cookies, Cookie DPT has taken the city by storm with their pop-up locations across town. For those who want to sit down and enjoy baked goods with a coffee or two, Cookie DPT is now welcoming patrons at their first brick-and-mortar store in FOCO.

Photograph: Courtesy Cookie DPT

In addition to their menu of signature chewy cookies and limited edition flavours, they also present a plethora of baked goods and a brand new menu full of American diner-style breakfast items.

Enjoy great tunes and boozy libations
Photograph: Courtesy Moonkok

SoHo is home to many drinking dens and speakeasy-style bars, and it’s certainly no different inside FOCO. Imbibers can check out the new venue of Chinese themed beer bar Moonkok offering cocktails made with their house brand flavoured wine, and a variety of wines and beer. 

Photograph: Courtesy CNY Bar

Audiophiles can head to CNY Bar to enjoy drinks and experience a multi-sensory approach to music. Admire Hong Kong’s gorgeous skyline from rooftop shisha bar House of Noir, as you indulge in cocktails, desserts, and snacks while basking in the gorgeous ambience. If you’re looking to escape and unwind, step into Solar Club and immerse yourself in their techno-futuristic atmosphere. Presenting themselves as a premium club, bar, and playground that blasts music of all genres to get your body moving, Solar’s environment will let you have an unforgettable time as you dance the night away.

Flaunting numerous eateries, bars, and entertainment spots under one roof, FOCO is sure to be the new stomping grounds for those who want an unforgettable experience in Central.

