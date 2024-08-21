Subscribe
  Seoul's Born & Bred
    Photograph: Courtesy Fireside Seoul's Born & Bred
  Seoul's Born & Bred
    Photograph: Courtesy Fireside Seoul's Born & Bred
  Seoul's Born & Bred
    Photograph: Courtesy Fireside Seoul's Born & Bred
  Fireside
    Photograph: Courtesy Fireside
Fireside x Born & Bred

Fireside, ranked #70 on the prestigious World's 101 Best Steak Restaurant 2024 list, is hosting an exclusive one-night-only collaboration with Born & Bred, which is also ranked #70 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, on August 21 (Wednesday). The event will feature an 11-course menu ($2,488/person) crafted by Born & Bred’s executive chef, Kyunghwan Min, alongside Fireside's chef, Jaime Ortola.

The special collaboration is the third edition of Fireside's ‘In Search of the Best Beef’ series. Previous collaborations have featured renowned steak connoisseurs, including Jose Gordon of El Capricho known for serving the world's best steak, and Martin Kjall, the mastermind behind Restaurant AG, Scandinavia's top steakhouse.

Don’t miss out on this special steak experience. Reserve today via Fireside's official website.

fireside.hk/
fireside.hk/
Address
Fireside
5/F, H Code, 45 Pottinger St, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Fireside x Born & Bred August 21, 2024 18:00
$2,488/person
