The Steak House
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Two Hong Kong steakhouses named in World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2024

Did your favourite steak restaurant meat the judges’ expectations?

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan
Calling all Hong Kong carnivores, two of Hong Kong’s steakhouses have been named in London-based media company Upper Cut Media House’s comprehensive list of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024! Established in 2018, this annual list rounds up the top steak restaurants across the globe and honours them for their expertise in firing high-quality steaks. 

Fireside
Photograph: Courtesy Fireside

This year marks the first time that not only one, but two restaurants from Hong Kong have ever secured a spot on the prestigious list. Open-flame grilling restaurant, Fireside, was ranked number 70, and Regent Hong Kong’s steak specialist, The Steak House, squeezed in at number 101. As for the rest of the world, Argentina’s Parilla Don Julio was crowned the best steak restaurant in the world and best in South America, while Cote in the United States claimed the title as the best in North America. Moving over to the other side of the world, Bodega El Capricho in Spain was named the best in Europe; Australia’s Margaret was appointed the best in Asia Pacific, and Vuur in South Africa took the title of the best in Africa and the Middle East.

Each restaurant on the list is evaluated based on eight criteria – the quality of meat offered, the selection of meat and the number of steak cuts available for diners, the quality of service and product knowledge, the description of cuts offered on the menu, the restaurant’s wine list, user-friendliness of the restaurant’s reservation system, the restaurant’s online presence, and the interior design of the venue.

Steak House
Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Following the release of the 2024 list, Upper Cut Media House is introducing the Rare Tour, a series of culinary experiences to celebrate the achievements of all the restaurants. During the tour, chefs from the awarded restaurants will be joining forces to release exclusive four-hand dining menus for guests to experience. What’s more, steak enthusiasts of Hong Kong can catch Sweden’s top steakhouse, AG, at an exclusive two-day pop-up at Fireside from June 6 to 8, where Fireside’s chef Jaime Ortolá will partner with meat master Martin Kjäll to create an unforgettable tasting menu for customers to enjoy. 

Find the complete list of restaurants on the World’s Best Steak Restaurants’ website.

