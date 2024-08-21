Subscribe
Free D Coffee
Photograph: Cara Hung
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Kwai Fong

Time Out says

Since opening in 2023, Free D Coffee’s affordable and unique beverages have allowed them to stand out against the countless drink stalls within Kwai Chung Plaza. This stall was founded by three young people who aim to share their passion for coffee by creating innovative drinks, such as coconut coffee and tofu coffee.

Details

Address
Shop 97B, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, 7-11 Kwai Foo Road, Kwai Fong
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10.30am-8.30pm
