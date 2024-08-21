Since opening in 2023, Free D Coffee’s affordable and unique beverages have allowed them to stand out against the countless drink stalls within Kwai Chung Plaza. This stall was founded by three young people who aim to share their passion for coffee by creating innovative drinks, such as coconut coffee and tofu coffee.
Time Out says
Details
- Address
- Shop 97B, 2/F, Kwai Chung Plaza, 7-11 Kwai Foo Road, Kwai Fong
- Hong Kong
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 10.30am-8.30pm
