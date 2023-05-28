Gaylord Indian Restaurant

Time Out says

Pamper your belly royally with Gaylord's new Mughlai menu, which features cuisine from ancient Indian aristocracy. These dishes are largely butter-based and filled with dried fruits, giving them a unique texture and richness. Their stuffed capsicum, a deep fried green pepper with mashed potatoes, corn, and peas, and their homemade cottage cheese in cashew nut and poppy seed gravy are fit for royalty. Most recently, the restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary by collaborating with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor to create a golden jubilee celebratory menu full of Gaylord’s classic favourites with chef Kapoor’s exquisite delicacies, such as Kerala-style crabs with curry leaf, bay prawns cooked in spiced coconut milk and truffle oil, and spinach roundels stuffed with cottage cheese in smoked pepper makhani.