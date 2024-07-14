Subscribe
  • Sai Wan Ho

Golden Gip

Censu's chef Shun Sato has launched a 'Prelude' pop-up in Sai Wan Ho as a preview of his new Korean restaurant, Golden Gip, which is yet to announce its permanent location. Running from now until September, the three-month pop-up will serve contemporary Asian cuisine with a Korean twist. 

Details

Address
G/F Site A, 55 Tai Hong St, Lei King Wan
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 12pm-8pm

What’s on

Golden Gip's Prelude pop-up

Censu's chef Shun Sato has launched a 'Prelude' pop-up in Sai Wan Ho as a preview of his new Korean restaurant, Golden Gip, which is yet to announce its location. Running from now until September, the three-month pop-up will serve contemporary Asian cuisine with a Korean twist. Led by chef Nigel Kim, formerly the head chef at Censu, the pop-up will serve a medley of signature dishes such as crispy eggplant ($108), drunken prawns ($138), Angus beef short rib ($488), and more, alongside reimagined Korean dishes like Kimchi Bokkeum Bap ($128) and Korean fried chicken (starting from $98). To complement the dishes, the pop-up is also offering soju, beer, and cocktails.

