Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Good Fortune Club at Ho Lee Fook

  • Restaurants, Chinese
  • Ho Lee Fook, Soho
ho lee fook brunch spread
Photograph: Courtesy Ho Lee Fook
Advertising

Time Out says

Get your Sunday dim sum fixings at this sumptuous brunch

If you’re looking for a Sunday dim sum experience unlike any other, then head to Ho Lee Fook for their Good Fortune Club unlimited dim sum banquet on October 9, November 6 and December 4. Helmed by head chef ArChan Chan and dim sum chef Winson Yip, Ho Lee Fook presents diners with an indulgent menu full of dim sum staples along with roast meats and wok-fried dishes. For $888 per person, Good Fortune Club allows guests to order plates of har gow, mushroom and pork siu mai, fried cheesy taro dumplings with curried wagyu beef and onion, fried turnip cake with Ho Lee Fook XO sauce, as well as other Cantonese appetisers and dishes. Additionally, each guest can select a bottle of vintage Champagne from Ho Lee Fook’s Lucky Eight wine menu to pair with their feast. 

Reserve your spots for Good Fortune Club here and find more information on Ho Lee Fook’s website.

Details

Event website:
www.holeefook.com.hk/good-fortune-club
Address:
Ho Lee Fook
G/F, 1-5 Elgin St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2810 0860
info@holeefook.com.hk
Price:
$888 per person

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.