Good Fortune Club at Ho Lee Fook

Time Out says

If you’re looking for a Sunday dim sum experience unlike any other, then head to Ho Lee Fook for their Good Fortune Club unlimited dim sum banquet on October 9, November 6 and December 4. Helmed by head chef ArChan Chan and dim sum chef Winson Yip, Ho Lee Fook presents diners with an indulgent menu full of dim sum staples along with roast meats and wok-fried dishes. For $888 per person, Good Fortune Club allows guests to order plates of har gow, mushroom and pork siu mai, fried cheesy taro dumplings with curried wagyu beef and onion, fried turnip cake with Ho Lee Fook XO sauce, as well as other Cantonese appetisers and dishes. Additionally, each guest can select a bottle of vintage Champagne from Ho Lee Fook’s Lucky Eight wine menu to pair with their feast.

Reserve your spots for Good Fortune Club here and find more information on Ho Lee Fook’s website.