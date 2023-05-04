Hong Kong
Timeout

Groomy Pet Space

  • Restaurants
  • Kwun Tong
  1. groomy pet cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Groomy Pet Cafe
  2. groomy pet cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Groomy Pet Cafe
Aside from housing a bunch of adorable cats, Groomy Pet Space in Kwun Tong is a pet cafe that also has an adorable ferret. In addition to being a pet cafe where you can play with their furry friends, Groomy Pet Space offers a large variety of handicraft classes that you can sign up for, such as decorating phone cases, making earrings, and mosaic coasters. 

Details

Address:
Unit F, Basement, Kwun Tong Industrial Centre Phase 1, 472-484 Kwun Tong Rd, Kwun Tong
Hong Kong
Contact:
5703 6986
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-9pm
