Aside from housing a bunch of adorable cats, Groomy Pet Space in Kwun Tong is a pet cafe that also has an adorable ferret. In addition to being a pet cafe where you can play with their furry friends, Groomy Pet Space offers a large variety of handicraft classes that you can sign up for, such as decorating phone cases, making earrings, and mosaic coasters.
Groomy Pet Space
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Unit F, Basement, Kwun Tong Industrial Centre Phase 1, 472-484 Kwun Tong Rd, Kwun Tong
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 5703 6986
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11am-9pm
