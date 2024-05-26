Hong Kong
Timeout

Gyoza And

  • Restaurants
  • Central
Gyoza And is a cosy Japanese restaurant located on Central’s Wellington Street. The owner, Obara Gen, opened Gyoza And in Hong Kong as a second branch of his father’s gyoza restaurant in Tokyo, which originated in the late 70s. Gyoza And’s interior exudes a retro vibe reminiscent of Japan in the Showa era during the 1970s and 80s, which adds to the restaurant’s casual and laid-back atmosphere. Here, diners can order classic boiled gyozas and fried gyozas filled with chives and cabbage, or opt for the daily special gyoza. Gyoza And’s menu also offers satisfying dishes like soupless dan dan noodles and miso beef tongue and intestine skewers, perfectly complemented with Asahi draught beer or nostalgic cream soda floats.

Upper Ground, 76 Wellington St., Central
Hong Kong
6551 3298(Whatsapp Only)
Mon-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm
