  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Hara Cafe

Time Out says

Tsim Sha Tsui-based anime centre Anima Tokyo not only provides visitors with exclusive merchandise and interactive exhibits, but also offers Showaki Food Town, a vintage dining arcade with offering authentic washoku (Japanese-Western) cuisine. Joining the lineup of restaurants is Hara Cafe, an antique Japanese train-themed cafe. This Instagrammable venue is decked out in Showa-era decor, and perfectly recreates real-life carriages with decorative windows that show passing scenery, as well as railway carriages for customers to enjoy their meal privately. Similar to the venues in Anima Tokyo’s dining arcade, Hara Cafe provides diners with a wide selection of washoku cuisine, such as bento sets, specialty sandwiches with fillings like thick-cut pork chops, as well as exquisite Japanese desserts. 

 

Details

Address
G/F – 2/F, Silvercord, 30 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
