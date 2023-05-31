Highland Park celebrates its 225th anniversary with a new bottle and a limited-time menu

Time Out says

The legendary Highland Park distillery, located on the Orkney Islands off the northeastern coast of Scotland, known for its delicate, sweet and aromatic peated whiskies, is celebrating its 225th anniversary in style with the release of its rare 54 Year Old whisky – a true testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to craft and quality. The liquid was meticulously crafted by master whisky maker Gordon Motion and bottled in a packaging designed by John Galvin, an award-winning luxury, bespoke objects designer. The 54 Year Old whisky (46.9 percent ABV) was originally distilled in 1968, combining four refill butts and six refill hogsheads in February 2008, which were then transferred into first-fill European sherry seasoned oak casks for their final maturation. The result is a whisky that is deep and complex, bold and intense, yet nuanced and refined. It marks the brand’s oldest-ever release to date, with only 225 bottles available in the market. Whisky collectors will have a chance to bag one of only 10 to 12 bottles available in the city at an auction with Bonhams Auction in Hong Kong on May 18, 2023. The starting bid is $320,000 and may go up to $400,000 or more, and proceeds of the sale will be donated to Save the Children Fund, commonly known as Save the Children, a leading humanitarian organisation for children in Hong Kong and around the world. The winning bidder will receive a unique adventure for two in Orkney, where the distillery resides, complete with plane tickets, accommodation, and a distillery tour.

As part of the celebration, the distillery is also offering an exclusive, limited-time, whisky-infused menu at Hong Kong Cuisine 1983 starting in May. Highland Park’s senior global brand ambassador Martin Markvardsen has teamed up with renowned chef Silas Li to present a nine-course tasting menu ($7880/person with whisky pairing) infused and paired with Highland Park’s range of whisky. Highlights of the menu include flame-grilled poached foie gras with whisky Sichuan green peppercorn sauce and tofu in Chinese marinade paired with an outstanding Highland Park 40 YO (47.5 percent ABV) made using a high proportion of first-fill sherry seasoned European oak casks, and a homemade buffalo milk ice-cream served with crispy fish bone powder and whisky syrup paired with Highland Park 21 YO. The menu will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in May. Only 15 sets will be offered per week, so pre-booking is a must. After the exclusive promotion, the two signature dishes mentioned above with whisky pairing will remain on the restaurant’s à la carte menu throughout the year. The restaurant will also display an exquisite range of Highland Park whisky in a bespoke wood cabinet crafted by local artist Eric Kot under Start From Zero. In case the cabinet piques your interest, it is available for sale at a whopping $540,000.

For table reservations at Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, call 2893 3788.