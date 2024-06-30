Hong Kong
Highland Park x Hong Kong Cuisine 1983 Father's Day menu

  • Hong Kong Cuisine 1983, Happy Valley
  1. Highland Park x Hong Kong Cuisine 1983 Father's Day menu 2024
Renowned Orkney-based distillery Highland Park – known for its award-winning single malt Scotch whiskies – is once again partnering with chef Silas Li of Hong Kong Cuisine 1983 to present a whisky pairing dinner for Father's Day feast.

Available from June 16 to 30, this eight-course menu with whisky pairings embraces the theme 'Different by Nature' by using ingredients such as mushrooms, vegetables, and roots to complement the distillery's range of whiskies from 12 to 30 years old. 

Indulge in standout dishes infused and paired with Highland Park whiskies like the warm, smoky baked whelk and minced pork with matsutake mushroom; a beautifully plated zucchini flower stuffed with roasted duck glutinous rice served with a creamy whisky butter sauce; a hearty wagyu beef cheek foie gras wellington with whisky chanterelle mushroom sauce; and – our personal favourite – the horse-head fish en papillote served with a Japanese miso whisky sauce. With each bite, you'll get to appreciate the distinct characteristics of the whiskies, incorporated in such a way that allows the robust flavours of the dishes to shine through.

This limited-time collaboration is priced at $3,000 per set, with the option to add Highland Park's coveted Vintage 1990 release to celebrate the launch of this exceptional single malt. There are only 20 sets available and reservations must be made at least two days in advance, so book now to treat your whisky-loving pops to an unforgettable Father's Day.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

www.1983hkc.com/
Hong Kong Cuisine 1983
1/F, Elegance Court, 2-4 Tsoi Tak St, Happy Valley
Hong Kong

