Hiru Omakase, located in Causeway Bay, is one of the latest additions to Montage Group’s (proprietors of Monmono restaurants) dining portfolio. Inspired by daytime, the restaurant features an all-white interior and offers affordable omakase where guests can order a sushi lunch set for $488 and dinner sets for $988.
For a night-time-themed interlude, book a teppanyaki affair at Yoru Teppanyaki, Montage Group’s Japanese restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui and grab a seat in any of the four VIP rooms.