Hiru Omakase

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
    Photograph: Courtesy Hiru Omakase
    Photograph: Courtesy Hiru Omakase
    Photograph: Courtesy Hiru Omakase Maitake Chicken Claypot Rice
    Photograph: Courtesy Hiru Omakase
Hiru Omakase, located in Causeway Bay, is one of the latest additions to Montage Group’s (proprietors of Monmono restaurants) dining portfolio. Inspired by daytime, the restaurant features an all-white interior and offers affordable omakase where guests can order a sushi lunch set for $488 and dinner sets for $988.

For a night-time-themed interlude, book a teppanyaki affair at Yoru TeppanyakiMontage Group’s Japanese restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui and grab a seat in any of the four VIP rooms.

G/F, 21 Lan Fang Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
9017 9352
Mon-Sun 12pm-10.30pm
