Time Out says

Hiru Omakase, located in Causeway Bay, is one of the latest additions to Montage Group’s (proprietors of Monmono restaurants) dining portfolio. Inspired by daytime, the restaurant features an all-white interior and offers affordable omakase where guests can order a sushi lunch set for $488 and dinner sets for $988.

For a night-time-themed interlude, book a teppanyaki affair at Yoru Teppanyaki, Montage Group’s Japanese restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui and grab a seat in any of the four VIP rooms.