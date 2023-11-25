Hong Kong
Timeout

Ichu's Murder Mystery Dining Experience

  • Restaurants
  • Ichu, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Ichu
    Photograph: Courtesy Ichu
  2. Ichu
    Photograph: Courtesy Ichu
  3. Ichu
    Photograph: Courtesy Ichu
  4. ichu terrace
    Photograph: Courtesy Ichu
Prepare for an immersive dining experience at the contemporary Nikkei restaurant and bar, Ichu. On November 25, in collaboration with Aurora Theatre, Ichu invites guests to unravel the Peruvian puzzle and enjoy a three-course menu priced at $1,000 per person, accompanied by an interactive theatre performance. 

Test your detective skills to identify the murderer and have a chance to win a $1,000 Ichu dining voucher. Treat your taste buds to delicious starters like Mixto Tiradito or Mushroom Anticucho, followed by enticing main course options including roasted octopus, Argentinian Angus sirloin, or roasted cauliflower for vegetarians. Attendees can enjoy a two-hour free-flow of drinks, including a selection of wines, beer, and Champagne. Conclude your experience with the delightful fruity forest dessert.

Make reservations at https://book.bistrochat.com/ichuperu

Details

Address:
Ichu
3/F, H Queen’s
80 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@ichu.com.hk
Price:
$1000
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

19:00Ichu's Murder Mystery Dining ExperienceIchu 1000
