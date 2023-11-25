Time Out says

Prepare for an immersive dining experience at the contemporary Nikkei restaurant and bar, Ichu. On November 25, in collaboration with Aurora Theatre, Ichu invites guests to unravel the Peruvian puzzle and enjoy a three-course menu priced at $1,000 per person, accompanied by an interactive theatre performance.

Test your detective skills to identify the murderer and have a chance to win a $1,000 Ichu dining voucher. Treat your taste buds to delicious starters like Mixto Tiradito or Mushroom Anticucho, followed by enticing main course options including roasted octopus, Argentinian Angus sirloin, or roasted cauliflower for vegetarians. Attendees can enjoy a two-hour free-flow of drinks, including a selection of wines, beer, and Champagne. Conclude your experience with the delightful fruity forest dessert.

Make reservations at https://book.bistrochat.com/ichuperu.