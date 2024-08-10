Tea plays an integral part of Chinese dining tradition, and a grand tea-inspired feast, complete with exquisite tea pairings, offers a truly unique dining experience.

From now until August 31, the two-Michelin-starred and two Black Pearl Diamond restaurant Lai Ching Heen at Regent Hong Kong will present the Yunnan Pu’er Tea Tasting Menu ($1,238 per person). Curated by executive chef Lau Yiu Fai, head chef Cheng Man Sang, and tea sommelier Kelvin Mok, the exclusive menu celebrates the deep-rooted heritage of Chinese tea culture through an innovative blend of Cantonese cuisine and Yunnan tea.

Guests can indulge in a variety of artfully prepared dishes paired with four distinct types of tea, including two exquisite teas from the restaurant’s tea partner, Tong Qing Hao. The Lai Ching Heen team visited the tea gardens in Yunnan to gain a deep understanding of the entire tea process, from cultivation to production, to present guests a memorable pairing experience, all set against the magnificent backdrop of the iconic Victoria Harbour.

Photograph: Courtesy Regent Hong Kong

Tea-inspired culinary artistry

Whet your whistle with a serving of Sparkling Golden Oolong with Lungan Honey welcome tea before you tuck into the scrumptious meal. This refreshing and floral sparkling tea from Anxi county perfectly combines the intricate flavours of premium oolong tea with hints of locally-sourced, pure natural lungan honey.

After enjoying the welcome tea, the culinary journey starts with the Lai Ching Heen Combination – a medley of delectable treats featuring baked agaricus mushroom bun, crispy ball with crabmeat, pomelo and lychee, baked black pepper Wagyu and lotus root puff pastry, as well as smoked abalone in puff pastry with supreme tea leaves.

Taste the 2010 Tong Qing Hao Raw Pu’er Tea Cake before digging into the Lai Ching Heen Dim Sum Combination, a showcase of tea-infused creations including steamed pork and prawn dumplings with black garlic, chrysanthemum, and pu’er tea. In addition to the scallop dumplings with osmanthus tea and the mixed mushroom dumplings with rose tea, the combo also offers siu mai enveloped in a delicate dumpling skin made from purple bud pu’er tea.

Following the mouthwatering introductions, diners will be served the 2010 Tong Qing Hao Ripe Pu Er Tea Cake, which boasts distinctive flavour that perfectly complement the gastronomical offerings. For the mains, the menu presents wok-seared Wagyu patties with mandarin zest and wok-fried Kagoshima Wagyu and cauliflower mushrooms. Definitely save room for the highlight dish – steamed rock rice with garoupa fillet and 25 aged preserved vegetables. Nepalese rock rice, a rare starch-free plant known for its many health benefits, resembles the texture of Spanish paella rice and complements perfectly with 25-year preserved vegetables, which gives out rich flavours after years of fermentation and processing.

The double-boiled sweetened pear and osmanthus soup with baked puff pastry and rose syrup, served alongside the 1992 Meijiang dried tangerine peel calendula and golden monk fruit tea, adds a sweet conclusion to this tea-pairing dinner.

A series of tea art demonstrations and interactive sessions are also available for guests to learn more about Yunnan Pu’er tea. Head to Lai Ching Heen’s official website for more info and reserve your table today.