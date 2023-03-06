Hong Kong
Iza'Bis

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Time Out says

After opening Mikura last year, City’super is now launching its second restaurant, Iza’Bis, combining European cuisine with a traditional Japanese izakaya experience. The new restaurant sources quality ingredients through City’super from all over the globe, including their very own branded caviar and nine different types of fresh oysters flown directly from Europe. Some of Iza'Bis' dish highlights include the sea urchin and minced tuna Hakataya handmade tofu, the Hakataya okara (simmered soy pulp) with Coppa di Testa, the slow-cooked UK Daylesford chicken, Daylesford organic lamb shank, Japanese Yamagata A5 grade Wagyu beef cutlet, and roasted 52-ounce Australian grass fed beef tomahawk steak. Patrons can also enjoy their meal with their preferred choice of wine from a selection of over 1,500 bottles from City'super's wine cellar before wrapping up their meal with the restaurant’s signature dessert: a homemade bread pudding with vanilla seed cream sauce. 

Details

Address:
Basement 1, Times Square, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2917 7254
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
