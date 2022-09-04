Time Out says

Located at newly-opened The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Jade offers authentic Cantonese fare with a strong emphasis on using the finest ingredients to create heart-warming delicacies. This season, bring the entire family over to the hotel and dine at Jade amidst panoramic views where the mountain meets the sea. Their menu of exquisite dishes uses locally sourced seafood, including the double-boiled fish soup with fish maw and spotted garoupa fillet ($238) and crab shell stuffed with fresh crab meat and onion ($228).