Chef Siu Hin-chi of two-Michelin-starred Ying Jee Club joins forces with talented chef Oliver Li to launch contemporary Cantonese restaurant Jee. Boasting over 40 years of experience in creating outstanding Cantonese cuisine, chef Siu will combine his expertise with chef Li’s refined French culinary techniques to provide Jee’s customers with one-of-a-kind Cantonese fare. Diners can sample appetisers like softshell turtle jelly with caviar, crispy sea cucumber with shrimp mousse with black pepper lobster sauce, and fresh crab meat toast with XO sauce. For entrees, Jee will present show stopping plates like fried garoupa with scallions dressed in chicken sabayon, and crispy silky fowl with Moutai.
- 2/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central
- Hong Kong
