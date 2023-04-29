As one might expect, the highlight here is the cafe's numerous board games - with over 300 different types (including role playing, detective, war, strategy, and party) available, suitable for two to ten players. Staff will happily teach customers the rules to unfamiliar games. Consider it the more intelligent, and social, alternative to the computer.
Jolly Thinkers (Mong Kok)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Room 1713, 17/F Hollywood Plaza, 610 Nathan Rd, Mong Kok
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 3107 1160
- Opening hours:
- Thurs-Sun 12pm-7pm
Discover Time Out original video