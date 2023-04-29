Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Jolly Thinkers (Mong Kok)

  • Restaurants
  • Mong Kok
  1. jolly thinkers
    Photograph: Facebook/Jolly Thinkers
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. jolly thinkers
    Photograph: Facebook/Jolly Thinkers
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

As one might expect, the highlight here is the cafe's numerous board games - with over 300 different types (including role playing, detective, war, strategy, and party) available, suitable for two to ten players. Staff will happily teach customers the rules to unfamiliar games. Consider it the more intelligent, and social, alternative to the computer. 

Details

Address:
Room 1713, 17/F Hollywood Plaza, 610 Nathan Rd, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3107 1160
Opening hours:
Thurs-Sun 12pm-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.