Hong Kong
Kanesaka Hong Kong

  • Restaurants
  • Wan Chai
  1. kanesaka hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Kanesaka Hong Kong
  2. Kanesaka Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Kanesaka Hong Kong
  3. Kanesaka Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Kanesaka Hong Kong
Renowned Japanese chef Shinji Kanesaka is bringing his two Michelin-starred Ginza Sushi Kanesaka to Hong Kong for the first time with the brand new opening of Kanesaka Hong Kong. Helmed by chef Seiji Taniguchi, this Japanese restaurant intimately seats up to 20 guests at a time and serves up authentic Edomae-style sushi to Hong Kong’s diners. Customers can choose from menu options such as a lunch nigiri set, a lunch omakase, or an exquisite dinner omakase – all of which will showcase the chefs’ expertise in sushi craftsmanship.

Details

Address:
Rm 2402, Dominion Centre, 43-59 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2117 1175
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 12.30pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
