Konishi and China Tang’s collaborative dinner

Time Out says

Chef Mitsuru Konishi from Zest by Konishi and chef Menex Cheung from China Tang join forces to present a ten-course dinner menu that fuses Chinese influences with French-Japanese cuisine. Savour dishes crafted by each chef that uses the same ingredients, such as chef Menex’s dim sum inspired crispy roll with hairy crab roe and sea urchin or chef Konishi’s Hokkaido kegani crab with sea urchin steamed custard. Additionally, enjoy collaborative dishes such as house-made wontons in Japanese soft-shelled turtle consommé and slow-cooked oxtail with barbecued bone marrow. Don’t miss out on the exclusive menu from September 26 to 28 at China Tang Landmark.