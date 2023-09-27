Time Out says

Kyoto Katsugyu has opened their third location in Kai Tak’s new shopping mall, Airside. Unlike their other locations at Causeway Bay and Tsuen Wan, the Kai Tak outlet provides diners with two new varieties of Japanese beef like Satsuma Fukunaga Wagyu from Kagoshima and Tokachi Wagyu from Hokkaido. Customers can enjoy various cuts of beef such as tenderloin, rump cap, short plate, and more in Kyoto Katsugyu’s gyukatsu set meals (from $448), along with unlimited portions of side dishes like rice, cabbage, and miso soup. Additionally, the Japanese restaurant also offers dishes like Fukunaga A5 Wagyu brisket tataki ($138), beef croquette and chuck flap katsu zen ($168), as well as deep-fried ox tongue ($208) which will be limited to only 20 portions per day.