Photograph: Facebook/Lang's Cafe
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • Wan Chai

Lang's Cafe

Lang’s Cafe in Wan Chai is a Cantonese restaurant decked out with nostalgic decor. Signature dishes here include dim sum like sea urchin siumai and char siu pork-filled buns; as well as Cantonese plates such as crispy skin chicken or sweet and sour pork.

Shop A & B, G/F, Vanville, 8 Tai Yuen Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-9.30pm

Ultraman X Lang’s Cafe collaboration

Wan Chai-based Cantonese restaurant Lang’s Cafe is launching a collaborative menu with the Japanese science fiction television franchise, Ultraman. Dating back to the mid-60s, the franchise is centred around the eponymous superhero alien who protects Earth against daunting kaiju – giant monsters – as well as alien threats. During the collaboration, diners will be able to sink their teeth into a wide variety of dishes and drinks decorated with Ultraman and kaiju. Customers can expect to enjoy creations such as Ultraman truffle prawn dumplings ($52), Alien Baltan fried crab claws ($98), Bemstar fried crispy chicken ($198), as well as Ultraman red bean with ice ($48).  Finally, Lang’s Cafe and Ultraman’s collaboration also offers a mini-game for diners to enjoy. A total of 78 kaijus will be hidden throughout the restaurant space, and customers will have a chance to win exclusive prizes if they find provide photographs as proof. The Ultraman collaboration will be available from now until December 31; reservations for the next month will be released on the 15th of each month. Secure your spots for this retro dining collaboration here.

  • Food and drink events
