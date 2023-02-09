Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lattehatist

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
  1. lattehatist
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. lattehatist
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. lattehatist
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Sai Ying Pun is no stranger to having plenty of cool cafes in its neighbourhood, and Lattehatist certainly fits the bill. The cafe offers a range of beverages on their menu, and most of their drinks come with Insta-worthy latte art designs that range from cartoon characters to cute animals. If you’ve got a specific design in mind, just ask the barista and he’ll skillfully recreate it onto your drink! Dine inside to enjoy their cosy environment, or sit on their outdoor ledge to watch the trams go by as you sip away. 

Details

Address:
Merit Court, Des Voeux Rd W, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat-Sun and public holidays 9am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!