Sai Ying Pun is no stranger to having plenty of cool cafes in its neighbourhood, and Lattehatist certainly fits the bill. The cafe offers a range of beverages on their menu, and most of their drinks come with Insta-worthy latte art designs that range from cartoon characters to cute animals. If you’ve got a specific design in mind, just ask the barista and he’ll skillfully recreate it onto your drink! Dine inside to enjoy their cosy environment, or sit on their outdoor ledge to watch the trams go by as you sip away.