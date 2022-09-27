Best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun

Right by Sai Ying Pun's street art attraction, ArtLane, Wako2ffee House offers a calm and tranquil space that draws inspiration from Japan's coffee houses. Inside, white walls meet wooden furnishings and a soul-soothing stone zen garden in the corner.

The menu features some Japanese-style dishes including sandwiches that the cafe calls 'Pillow Hugs'. Savoury options like the Japanese omelette and fried pancakes with cabbage and bacon sandwiches are great, but it's the soft and fluffy fruit pillow with whipped cream that gets our vote. Plus, your Instagram will love you for it.

They also offer light bites in the sides section with guacamole and bread chips to graze on along with three styles of Japanese rolled omelette topped with cheese, crab roe salad and bonito flakes. There's also dessert to end it on a sweet note and the Princess Roll Cake is a limited item crowned with a rare Japanese Awayuki strawberry.

As for the drinks, you can sip on coffee, Japanese tea, one of which is ceremonial grade matcha with wagashi on the side, fresh flow-pressed juice, or tea lattes that are made with either pure organic matcha ($60) or dark roast hojicha ($55).

