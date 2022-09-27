Hong Kong
Timeout

Live a little
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun

You’re going to love these places a latté

Cherry Chan
Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
&
Cherry Chan
Sai Ying Pun is proving to be one of the city's top coffee hubs. Known for its many steep slopes and its New York-like grid design, this Western district is also home to an increasing number of boutique cafes and coffee shops. Whether you’re looking for popular chain cafes like NOC Coffee Co and Winstons Coffee or indie venues like Coffee by Zion, Sai Ying Pun has got it all. Here’s the best of the bunch. 

RECOMMENDED: Check out our list of the best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Kung if you want a change of scenery.

Sai Ying Pun’s best coffee shops

Hemma
Photograph: Cara Hung

Hemma

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Instagram-famous bakery Hemma, popular for their Basque burnt cheesecakes, has finally opened their first cafe in Sai Ying Pun. Currently, Hemma sells slices of their cheesecakes in three flavours – vanilla, lemon, and black sesame, as well as their signature peanut butter chocolate creme cookie sandwiches, which are just as decadent. If desserts aren’t your cup of tea, Hemma also has dishes such as the Hemma all day breakfast or handmade pasta dishes like gnocchi as well as aglio e olio with shrimp. Aside from creating their own cold brew and hand dripped coffee, Hemma’s drink menu also has other offerings like hand-whisked matcha and hot chocolate topped with a homemade marshmallow.

Live a Little
Photograph: Live A Little/Facebook

Live a Little

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Live a Little is the latest addition to Sai Ying Pun’s cafe scene. It is a quaint cafe with a minimal blue and white interior, helmed by award winning barista Alex. Live a Little uses coffee beans from local roastery Feiru Coffee, and Hambela G1 beans from Ethiopia for their single origin coffees. Their signature drink, Queen, sees ice-dripped coffee poured over a fruit juice blend. The cafe also presents unique freshly baked hotpot bagels stuffed with cheesy beef tendon balls tossed in shacha sauce.

Coffeelin
Photograph: Coffeelin/Facebook

Coffeelin

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Ying Pun

Though it’s situated on a steep hill on Western Street, Coffeelin is well worth the climb. The shop is super photogenic, with teal-green as its main colour theme, from the storefront to the takeaway cups to the neon light logo. The coffee menu is rather small but it's all done well. Try the speciality coffee, like hand drip and cold brew. And don’t miss the excellent gelato selection. If you like both coffee and gelato, try the affogato. 

Sleep Well Eat More
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Sleep Well Eat More

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Sleep Well Eat More might be an odd name for a cafe, but their name is a message for their customers, who will sleep soundly after indulging in their food. With a strong emphasis on desserts, Sleep Well Eat More offers sweet treats like their Instagram famous cakes, Basque cheesecakes, and tri-colour taro balls served with a selection of traditional sweet soups. Aside from providing a variety of coffees using single origin Brazilian beans, the cafe also provides tea beverages for you to enjoy with your sweet treats.

So. High Coffee Bar
Photograph: Ann Chiu

So. High Coffee Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

In contrast to their industrial-style interior, So. High Coffee Bar serves their coffee and tea in exquisite tea cups to brighten your cafe-hopping experience. If you’d like something boozier, So.High offers a medley of wines, spirits, and beers to choose from. The cafe offers an outdoor seating area, making it a great spot to hang out with your furry friends or to people-watch as they walk along High Street.

Wako2ffee House
Photograph: Joshua Lin

Wako2ffee House

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Right by Sai Ying Pun's street art attraction, ArtLane, Wako2ffee House offers a calm and tranquil space that draws inspiration from Japan's coffee houses. Inside, white walls meet wooden furnishings and a soul-soothing stone zen garden in the corner.

The menu features some Japanese-style dishes including sandwiches that the cafe calls 'Pillow Hugs'. Savoury options like the Japanese omelette and fried pancakes with cabbage and bacon sandwiches are great, but it's the soft and fluffy fruit pillow with whipped cream that gets our vote. Plus, your Instagram will love you for it.

They also offer light bites in the sides section with guacamole and bread chips to graze on along with three styles of Japanese rolled omelette topped with cheese, crab roe salad and bonito flakes. There's also dessert to end it on a sweet note and the Princess Roll Cake is a limited item crowned with a rare Japanese Awayuki strawberry.

As for the drinks, you can sip on coffee, Japanese tea, one of which is ceremonial grade matcha with wagashi on the side, fresh flow-pressed juice, or tea lattes that are made with either pure organic matcha ($60) or dark roast hojicha ($55).

Check out our Time Out Eats video:

Coffee by Zion
Photograph: Coffee by Zion/Facebook

Coffee by Zion

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Strategically located right by the MTR exit, this cosy neighbourhood café is furnished with Scandi-style décor, complete with wall plants. There’s even a bike with flowers in the basket for your obligatory IG photo. Outdoor seating is available too if you’ve got a pup with you. The coffee selection here is top-notch; you can’t go wrong with the classics like the cold brew and hand drip coffee, but have a try at the specials, including the black sesame latte with oat or soy milk and the ruby chocolate latte.

Winstons Coffee
Photograph: winstonscoffeehk/Facebook

Winstons Coffee

  • Bars and pubs
  • Sai Ying Pun

You can easily spot Winstons Coffee on Queen’s Road West by its black facade and retro cinema sign. This trendy coffee joint boasts some well-brewed classic coffee, has some innovative snacks – acai bowls, biltong, flaxseed power bites, matcha tarts and focaccia – and encourages day drinking by serving cocktails from 11am onwards. Espresso martini, anyone?

NOC Coffee Co
Photograph: NOC Coffee/Facebook

NOC Coffee Co

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Ying Pun

The third and largest branch of NOC Coffee – co-founded by 2011 Hong Kong Barista Champion Chan Chak Sum – is a popular stomping grounds for coffee lovers. Filled with natural light, this coffee roastery expertly brews up your favourite cups of joe, while the robust food menu is packed with healthy salads, all-day breakfasts and fruit bowls. This is an ideal chill-out spot for a quick lunch or weekend hang-out session.

Opendoor Cafe + Courtyard
Photograph: Nicholas Wong

Opendoor Cafe + Courtyard

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sai Ying Pun

Located towards the harbour on Connaught Road West, this laid back modern café quickly became a neighbourhood favourite among locals after opening its doors. Aside from the usual offerings – though they do offer a bulletproof, consisting of virgin coconut oil and butter, that’s worth trying if you’ve never sampled one before – Opendoor has a fantastic smoothie menu featuring both fruity varieties and protein powder-based options. Venture out to the hidden courtyard for some fresh air, and take advantage of the pet-friendly policy if you’ve got a pooch!

Read more
Tuckshop by Social Club
Photo: Gary MJ Wong

Tuckshop by Social Club

  • Restaurants
  • Coffeeshops
  • Sai Ying Pun

Located right next to co-working space Garage Collective, this spacious and pet-friendly coffeeshop is the epitome of a millienial hangout. From long communal tables to seat cushions placed on wide steps to wooden benches on the pavement, you can have your pick of where to set up camp to work or chill over a cuppa or two. The menu is creatively displayed on clipboards on a wall, offering standard brews and other flavours like honey and hojicha latte. 

