Best cafes and coffee shops in Sai Ying Pun

Instagram-famous bakery Hemma, popular for their Basque burnt cheesecakes, has finally opened their first cafe in Sai Ying Pun. Currently, Hemma sells slices of their cheesecakes in three flavours – vanilla, lemon, and black sesame, as well as their signature peanut butter chocolate creme cookie sandwiches, which are just as decadent. If desserts aren’t your cup of tea, Hemma also has dishes such as the Hemma all day breakfast or handmade pasta dishes like gnocchi as well as aglio e olio with shrimp. Aside from creating their own cold brew and hand dripped coffee, Hemma’s drink menu also has other offerings like hand-whisked matcha and hot chocolate topped with a homemade marshmallow.
Sai Ying Pun is proving to be one of the city's top coffee hubs. Known for its many steep slopes and its New York-like grid design, this Western district is also home to an increasing number of boutique cafes and coffee shops. Whether you’re looking for popular chain cafes like NOC Coffee Co and Winstons Coffee or indie venues like Coffee by Zion, Sai Ying Pun has got it all. Here’s the best of the bunch.
