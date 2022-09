Time Out says

Just across Retro is Latter Cafe, a European-inspired shop with a cream-coloured interior. The cafe provides an inviting atmosphere and an ideal photo op background for your minimalist IG feed. Aside from standard coffees, Latter offers a selection of special beverages, such as matcha coffee latte or passion fruit iced tea. Latter Cafe also has a small outdoor seating area for anyone bringing their pets or if you want to people-watch along Jaffe Road while you enjoy your coffee.