Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. le-ta-su hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Wilson Lee/Le-Ta-Su
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. le-ta-su hong kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Le-Ta-Su
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • Sha Tin

Le-Ta-Su

Advertising

Time Out says

Japanese solo shabu shabu restaurant Le-Ta-Su opens its first Hong Kong outpost in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Just like its Japanese counterparts, the Hong Kong branch focuses on providing seasonal vegetables sourced from local farmers, as well as offering a plentiful variety of premium meats. Take your pick from 10 hotpot sets that come with an appetiser, veggies, your choice of meat, and carb; before dipping and dunking your ingredients into gourmet broths such as kombu dashi, Chinese medicinal cuisine mala soup, or sesame tantan. 

Details

Address
Shop 105, Level 1, New Town Plaza I, Shatin
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 5pm-9.45pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.