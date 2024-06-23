Japanese solo shabu shabu restaurant Le-Ta-Su opens its first Hong Kong outpost in New Town Plaza in Sha Tin. Just like its Japanese counterparts, the Hong Kong branch focuses on providing seasonal vegetables sourced from local farmers, as well as offering a plentiful variety of premium meats. Take your pick from 10 hotpot sets that come with an appetiser, veggies, your choice of meat, and carb; before dipping and dunking your ingredients into gourmet broths such as kombu dashi, Chinese medicinal cuisine mala soup, or sesame tantan.