Japanese solo hotpot chain Le-Ta-Su opens in Hong Kong

It’s no secret that Hongkongers love dipping and dunking into hotpots, so much that they’ll eat it regardless of how hot it gets. Joining the city’s never-ending roster of hotpot restaurants is Japanese chain Le-Ta-Su. Meaning ‘lettuce’ in Japanese, Le-Ta-Su is one of Japan’s hottest solo shabu shabu restaurants with multiple locations across Japan, Indonesia, and now in Hong Kong. Located at New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, the Hong Kong outpost seats up to 68 customers, and each diner will have an individual hotpot stove to cook from. Additionally, the Sha Tin-based venue will use similar decor to Le-Ta-Su's other locations with wooden furniture and accents throughout its venue, as well as a green wall made up of various plants and shrubbery.



Just like its Japanese counterparts, the Hong Kong outpost specialises in providing fresh seasonal vegetables sourced from local farmers. Diners can enjoy fresh produce like watermelon radish, rose mushrooms, butter lettuce, and plenty more – but that’s not all, as the restaurant also offers a selection of premium meats such as Wagyu beef sourced from Japan, the United States, and Australia; along with Hokkaido Ohibiro pork, and mouthwatering seafood options like oysters and scallops.

Le-Ta-Su’s menu provides 10 hotpot sets that each come with an appetiser, a vegetable platter, your choice of meat, and a portion of rice or noodles. Then, diners can select from five gourmet broths – Kiwami bonito dashi, Takumi’s kombu dashi, sesame tantan soup, Chinese medicinal cuisine mala soup, or special sukiyaki – before digging into their meal. Still feeling hungry? Le-Ta-Su’s menu also allows diners to add on portions of side dishes, carbs, or additional cuts of meat.

During the restaurant’s opening phase, customers can enjoy unlimited portions of Le-Ta-Su’s vegetable platter until stocks last. Then, from June 26 to July 31, diners can enjoy a complimentary 50g portion of pork loin by following the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages and presenting the proof to servers. Following that, the restaurant will be offering karubi (boneless short rib) sets for $48 only during lunch services from July 12 to 31. During the same period, Le-Ta-Su will also provide selected shabu shabu sets at discounted prices throughout its dinner service.



Visit Le-Ta-Su at Shop 105, Level 1, New Town Plaza I, Shatin.



