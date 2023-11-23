Time Out says

Chef Manav Tuli – formerly of Rosewood Hong Kong’s Michelin-starred Chaat – has collaborated with Jia Group to open Leela, a modern Indian restaurant that offers a unique and playful approach to Indian cuisine. Chef Manav's solo venture is inspired by the Hindu concept of ‘leela’ (also spelled ‘lila’), which represents the divine play of the gods, where the gods engage in playful and mischievous activities with his friends as expressions of divine joy and playfulness.



Leela's signature dishes pay homage to the rich heritage attached to Indian cuisine, which includes plates such as Lucknow Tokri Chaat ($118), served in an edible basket made from deep-fried grated potatoes; Saoji lamb shank ($228) inspired by cuisine from the Kandahar region of Afghanistan; as well as an indulgent bone marrow biriyani ($338) flavoured with saffron and rose water. Additionally, Leela provides a range of seafood options like amritsari prawns bhajia ($178), coconut seabass ($138), as well as a rainbow trout nilgiri korma curry ($278).