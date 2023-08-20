While Jardine's Cresent in Causeway Bay may seem like a like a standard street market full of stalls selling all sorts of knick knacks and home appliances, it's also home to Liao Za Lie, a casual restaurant that specialises in Shaanxi-style cusine. Diners can expect to find a wide variety of delightful appetisers such as rou jia mo – a crisp, flaky pancake stuffed with fillings such as minced pork or potatoes and onions; firey stir-fried dishes, and sharing dishes such as Sichuan fish with pickled mustard, or wide biangbiang noodles tossed generously in chilli and garlic that can be customised to your spice tolerance.
Liao Za Lie
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 6063 5512
- Opening hours:
- Tue-Thur, Sun 12pm-9.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm
