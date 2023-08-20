Time Out says

While Jardine's Cresent in Causeway Bay may seem like a like a standard street market full of stalls selling all sorts of knick knacks and home appliances, it's also home to Liao Za Lie, a casual restaurant that specialises in Shaanxi-style cusine. Diners can expect to find a wide variety of delightful appetisers such as rou jia mo – a crisp, flaky pancake stuffed with fillings such as minced pork or potatoes and onions; firey stir-fried dishes, and sharing dishes such as Sichuan fish with pickled mustard, or wide biangbiang noodles tossed generously in chilli and garlic that can be customised to your spice tolerance.