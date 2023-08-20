Hong Kong
Liao Za Lie

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
While Jardine's Cresent in Causeway Bay may seem like a like a standard street market full of stalls selling all sorts of knick knacks and home appliances, it's also home to Liao Za Lie, a casual restaurant that specialises in Shaanxi-style cusine. Diners can expect to find a wide variety of delightful appetisers such as rou jia mo – a crisp, flaky pancake stuffed with fillings such as minced pork or potatoes and onions; firey stir-fried dishes, and sharing dishes such as Sichuan fish with pickled mustard, or wide biangbiang noodles tossed generously in chilli and garlic that can be customised to your spice tolerance. 

Cherry Chan
Written by
Cherry Chan

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6063 5512
Opening hours:
Tue-Thur, Sun 12pm-9.30pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-10pm
