Hong Kong
Timeout

Library Restaurant and Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. library restaurant and bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Library Restaurant and Bar
  2. library restaurant and bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Library Restaurant and Bar
  3. library restaurant and bar
    Photograph: Courtesy Library Restaurant and Bar
Library Restaurant and Bar is a casual venue located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, where diners can expect to find a large array of fusion dishes. Taking inspiration from books, Library's food menu is sorted into various chapters to categorise between appetisers, pasta dishes and risottos, main courses, desserts, and bar bites. As for Library's beverages, the restobar has several original cocktails which are inspired by classic books such as Pride and Prejudice, as well as movies like Eighteen Springs. Customers can dine indoors, or head outside to Library's terrace to be enjoy a sweeping view of the Kowloon Mosque as they enjoy their meal. 

Address:
Room B, 3/F, Manson House, 74-78 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2818 6337
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-2am

Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky’s guest shifts

  • Food and drink events

Glenfiddich has partnered with several bartenders across Hong Kong to launch a series of guest shift evenings themed after the astrological zodiac signs. Each bartender will use the brand’s 12 year old scotch whisky and 12 year old sherry to create cocktails inspired by the four elements – Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water – found in the zodiac signs. Glenfiddich will launch the first guest shift on April 10 at Library Restaurant and Bar, where the restaurant’s bartender, Ho Chan, will be joined by award-winning mixologist Pei Cheung from Bar Anima to create three cocktails inspired by fire signs – Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. The zodiac-themed guest shift will also feature renowned TV host Myrilla Li, who will provide 10-minute-long angel card reading sessions for anyone who purchases any of the zodiac-themed cocktails. 

