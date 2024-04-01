Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lin Heung Tea House

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  1. Lin Heung Tea House
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Lin Heung Tea House
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Lin Heung Tea House
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Lin Heung Tea House
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Lin Heung Tea House
    Photograph: Joshua Lin
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Lin Heung Tea House, known as Lin Heung Lau to Hongkongers, is one of the oldest traditional Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, serving only dim sum during the day and main courses at night. Be prepared to fight for your seat, and have others hover while you sample the goods. 

After two rounds of closures, Lin Heung has announced their official reopening. They’ll once again be serving dim sum from bamboo steamers piled onto old-school trolleys, though some effort has also been made to modernise their offerings – trendy hand-shaken drinks will also be sold from their ground floor space.

Details

Address:
160 Wellington St
Central
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.