Lin Heung Tea House, known as Lin Heung Lau to Hongkongers, is one of the oldest traditional Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong, serving only dim sum during the day and main courses at night. Be prepared to fight for your seat, and have others hover while you sample the goods.

After two rounds of closures, Lin Heung has announced their official reopening. They’ll once again be serving dim sum from bamboo steamers piled onto old-school trolleys, though some effort has also been made to modernise their offerings – trendy hand-shaken drinks will also be sold from their ground floor space.