Time Out says

With over 500 locations worldwide, Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot is a famous chain from Chongqing that specialises in Sichuan-style hotpot. While they have a small selection of hotpot broths to choose from, Liu Yi Shou is best known for their signature mala spicy soup that's made with beef tallow and plenty of chillis. Aside from the usual hot pot add-ins like sliced meats, vegetables, or fishball varieties; this hotpot spot also offers delicacies like tripe, pig hearts, pig blood and intestines.