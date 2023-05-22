Hong Kong
Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon
  1. liu yi shou hot pot
    Photograph: Courtesy Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot
  2. liu yi shou hot pot
    Photograph: Facebook/liuyishouhotpot.hk
  3. liuyishouhotpot.hk
    Photograph: Facebook/liuyishouhotpot.hk
Time Out says

A beloved Chongqing favourite

With over 500 locations worldwide, Liu Yi Shou Chong Qing Hot Pot is a famous chain from Chongqing that specialises in Sichuan-style hotpot. While they have a small selection of hotpot broths to choose from, Liu Yi Shou is best known for their signature mala spicy soup that's made with beef tallow and plenty of chillis. Aside from the usual hot pot add-ins like sliced meats, vegetables, or fishball varieties; this hotpot spot also offers delicacies like tripe, pig hearts, pig blood and intestines.

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong

Details

Address:
Shop 2001B, 2/F, Elements Fire Zone, 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2386 6008
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-9pm
