Luma X Chef Alvin Leung

Dining destination Luma has collaborated with renowned celebrity chef Alvin Leung aka The Demon Chef to launch a time-limited tasting menu (from $1,097.8 and up) exclusively available for Mastercard cardholders. From now until March 31, guests can savour traditional Chinese flavours prepared with lavish Western ingredients in dishes. Dishes include Chinese yellow wine poached foie gras with almonds and apricots, 36-hour Cognac braised short rib with pumpkin and asparagus, and plenty more. There’s also a wine pairing option (from $438 and up) to enhance the dining experience. Reserve your spots for Luma’s coveted dining event on Mastercard’s website.