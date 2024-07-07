Subscribe
McDonald's (Hong Kong International Airport)

Curb your hunger at the latest McDonald’s location next to Gate 11 at the Departure Level of Hong Kong International Airport. Here, you can dig into the fast food chain’s classic bites while admiring a sweeping view of the tarmac from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The venue is open 24 hours, so you can stuff your face no matter how early or late it is.

Level 6, Terminal 1 Departures East Hall, Hong Kong International Airport, Chek Lap Kok
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 12am-12am
