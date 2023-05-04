Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Meow Art Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Tsuen Wan
  1. meow art cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Meow Art Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. meow art cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Meow Art Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. meow art cafe
    Photograph: Courtesy Meow Art Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Meow Art Coffee
    Photograph: Courtesy Meow Art Coffee
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Meow Art Coffee is a cat cafe based in Tsuen Wan that boasts a spacious venue that allows their furry residents to have plenty of space to roam around. Additionally, this cafe provides a sweeping view of the sea from their large windows. Aside from getting to play with the 10 cats that live at the cafe, customers of Meow Art Coffee can also sign up for 2D and 3D latte art classes, where you'll get to create beautiful coffee creations that you can drink afterwards. Please note that you'll have to reserve your visit to Meow Art Coffee one day in advance. 

Details

Address:
Room A, 18/F, Tsuen Tung Factory Building, 38-40 Chai Wan Kok St, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5690 0686
Opening hours:
Mon-Thur 11am-7pm, Fri-Sun 11am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.