Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ming Pavilion

  • Restaurants
  • Admiralty
  1. ming pavilion
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. ming pavilion
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. ming pavilion
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. ming pavilion
    Photograph: Courtesy Island Shangri-La
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Island Shangri-La gains a new dining venue with the opening of Hokkien eatery Ming Pavilion. This poolside restaurant breathes new life into traditional dishes from the Fujian province by using modern culinary techniques. Here, diners can expect to enjoy bites like deep-fried five-spice pork roll and deep-fried prawn rolls. For those who want to enjoy a heavier meal, Ming Pavilion also provides classic dishes that range from Fujian-style Buddha Jumps Over the Wall and Singapore-style wok-fried Hokkien mee, to steamed mud crab with glutinous rice. Additionally, the Hokkien restaurant features a curated selection of Chinese teas to pair with their dishes, including lapsang souchong from southern Fujian, or Fuzhou jasmine dragon pearl.

Details

Address:
Level 8, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
2820 8580
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.