Time Out says

Island Shangri-La gains a new dining venue with the opening of Hokkien eatery Ming Pavilion. This poolside restaurant breathes new life into traditional dishes from the Fujian province by using modern culinary techniques. Here, diners can expect to enjoy bites like deep-fried five-spice pork roll and deep-fried prawn rolls. For those who want to enjoy a heavier meal, Ming Pavilion also provides classic dishes that range from Fujian-style Buddha Jumps Over the Wall and Singapore-style wok-fried Hokkien mee, to steamed mud crab with glutinous rice. Additionally, the Hokkien restaurant features a curated selection of Chinese teas to pair with their dishes, including lapsang souchong from southern Fujian, or Fuzhou jasmine dragon pearl.

