Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Salisterra
Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Modern seasonal Mediterranean at Salisterra

Taste the refreshed Mediterranean menu at Salisterra today

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with The Upper House
Advertising

If you're up for a spot to host a business lunch, catch up with friends over the afternoon, or enjoy a romantic evening with your partner against a scenic harbour backdrop, look no further than Salisterra. Adding a fresh spin this season, chef Ricardo Chaneton from distinguished Michelin-starred restaurant Mono joins as a culinary advisor, injecting excitement and new Mediterranean dishes into Salisterra's menu.

A Mediterranean symphony
Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

A Mediterranean symphony

With a heartfelt connection to his Italian roots and drawing inspiration from his time in Denia, Spain, along the Costa Blanca, and Menton, France, in the picturesque Côte d'Azur, Chaneton infuses his passion for Mediterranean cuisine into every dish at Salisterra. 

Chaneton describes crafting a menu that not only uplifts Mediterranean cuisine but also encapsulates the essence of warmth, generosity, and abundance synonymous with the Mediterranean region. Collaborating with Salisterra's head chef, Tony Leung, and the culinary team, they offer a contemporary twist on traditional dishes, using locally sourced ingredients and Mediterranean produce at the peak of their seasonal freshness. Dishes will change based on seasonality so you could be tasting something different in the ingredients whenever you visit. 

Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Enjoy set lunch courses (starting at $468) or à la carte options for lunch and dinner with portions great for sharing. Begin with enticing starters such as a selection of cured meats ($258), brie alongside a walnut tart to awaken your palate, and Spanish Croquetas filled with bechamel and ham ($58). Move on to savour a tangy prawn crudo featuring Obsiblue prawns marinated in a zesty lemon sauce vierge ($228) and a satisfying crunchy salad of poached and raw asparagus paired with grapefruit, mint, and a Greek yoghurt dressing. For sharing, consider the Salisterra Mezze Platter with ample portions of Tzatziki, baba ganoush, taramasalata, hummus, Kalamata olives, and more ($208).

Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Seafood lovers can indulge in dishes like grilled octopus with a Greek-style rub of pomegranate and parsley ($208) and Mediterranean sea snails al ajillo with umami puy lentil stew and Provencal herbs ($198). Mains include Ciuppin, a fish stew served with Ligurian-style seafood broth and preserved tomato base with crusty bread on the side, and a whole red mullet cooked tableside with lemon and verbena steam. Meat enthusiasts can opt for roasted spring chicken marinated with lemon and herbs ($288) or the prosciutto-wrapped pork tenderloin with tomatoes and capers ($348), among other options.  

Photograph: Courtesy Salisterra

Leave some space for desserts, as they offer a tempting array that includes frozen Greek yoghurt with walnuts and acacia honey, dark chocolate madeleines served with chocolate ice cream, and Spanish churros dusted with cinnamon and served with dark chocolate sauce (all priced at $98). Complement your meal with a selection of white and red wines, or enjoy refreshing cocktails from their new menu. Try the Sour Cherry Smash, a tequila-based cocktail ($138), or opt for the Sunset Dreams, a whisky-based concoction infused with strawberry and grapefruit flavours and topped with an orange and thyme foam ($138).


For reservations, book online, contact Salisterra at The Upper House at 3968 1106, or email salisterra@upperhouse.com.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.