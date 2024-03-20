With a heartfelt connection to his Italian roots and drawing inspiration from his time in Denia, Spain, along the Costa Blanca, and Menton, France, in the picturesque Côte d'Azur, Chaneton infuses his passion for Mediterranean cuisine into every dish at Salisterra.

Chaneton describes crafting a menu that not only uplifts Mediterranean cuisine but also encapsulates the essence of warmth, generosity, and abundance synonymous with the Mediterranean region. Collaborating with Salisterra's head chef, Tony Leung, and the culinary team, they offer a contemporary twist on traditional dishes, using locally sourced ingredients and Mediterranean produce at the peak of their seasonal freshness. Dishes will change based on seasonality so you could be tasting something different in the ingredients whenever you visit.