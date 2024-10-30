The team behind Born & Bred – an award-winning Seoul-based restaurant and butcher concept ranked Number 64 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 – has opened Moo-Lah, their first venture in Hong Kong. But rather than opening a venue specialising in Korean cuisine, they’ve taken inspiration from local eateries to serve reinvented takes of cha chaan teng classics, jazzed up with premium Hanwoo beef. Swing by to try appetisers like satay blade steak-stuffed bao or Chinese herb-spiced beef shank; and savour entrees such as assorted Hanwoo beef noodles, Hong Kong-style curry beef brisket rice, as well as char-grilled burger with a fried egg on rice in black pepper sauce.