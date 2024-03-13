Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024: 6 Hong Kong restaurants named in 51-100 list

See which restaurants from Hong Kong made it to this year’s extended list

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 has been revealed days ahead of the grand reveal of the big 50 list on March 26. This is the fourth year that the extended 51 to 100 list has been announced, and L’Effervescence in Tokyo has topped this half of the list.

This year welcomes 12 new entries, spanning 16 cities. Singapore and Tokyo lead with eight spots each. Bangkok features seven eateries, including newcomer Haoma at number 90. Hong Kong nabs six spots, which includes Howard’s Gourmet (#100), Godenya (#88), Estro (#71), Vea (#68), Ta Vie (#55), and Xin Rong Ji (#52). Other cities like Kuala Lumpur, Manila, New Delhi, and Shenzhen each present a standout restaurant on the prestigious list. Our neighbouring Macau has also been mentioned, with Jade Dragon (#59) making the list.

"With 12 new entries and representation from 16 Asian cities, this extended list offers gourmets worldwide a selection of establishments to savour during their travels and a variety of exceptional experiences to choose from," shares William Drew, director of content at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants.

Now in its 12th edition, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants will announce top rankings during an exclusive awards ceremony in Korea on March 26 at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas. Special awards, including the Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award, Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award, Beronia Asia’s Best Sommelier Award, Sustainable Restaurant Award, Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, Highest Climber Award, and Highest New Entry Award, will also be announced during the event.

Watch the live stream of the unveiling at 7pm HKT on the 50 Best Restaurants YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Here’s the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024:

