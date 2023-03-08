Mosu Hong Kong opened in Hong Kong in 2022 and is the offshoot of two-Michelin-starred Mosu Seoul, an innovative fine dining restaurant created by Korean chef-founder Sung Anh who bases his imaginative cuisine on his experiences growing up in the US and working in famed restaurants, including The French Laundry and Benu.

Mosu Hong Kong offers its signatures from the flagship, such as abalone taco, sesame tofu (the restaurant in Seoul uses white sesame while the Hong Kong restaurant will use black), and acorn noodles, as well as new dishes that embrace local seasonality and produce.

Led by Korean chef Shim Jung Taek, the restaurant, which is located in M+ on the third floor adjacent to the Roof Garden, benefits from the museum’s epic skyline views and reflects the artistic visual culture that can be explored within.