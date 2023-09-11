Time Out says

Kai Tak’s new shopping mall Airside is set to open this September, and it aims to provide the city with a large selection of food and dining options amongst other facilities. Joining the mall’s roster of eateries is Nana’s Green Tea, a contemporary Japanese tea house that has opened several branches within its home country, as well as expanded with overseas branches in locations like North America, Taiwan, and Singapore.



The café prides themselves on using exceptional matcha powder – sourced from historic Kyoto-based tea studio Yamamasa Koyamaen which dates back to the early Edo period – in order to create quality brewed matcha, as well as hojicha and genmaicha. Aside from providing beverages, Nana’s Green Tea also heavily incorporates premium teas into their desserts, with offerings such as handmade matcha pudding, hojicha jelly, and a Hong Kong-exclusive matcha gold leaf nama chocolate parfait.